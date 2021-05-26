Rodolfo Baquier

Fonda Blockprint

Fonda Blockprint mexicanfood font type menu cuisine kitchen collage art mexico collage pattern design illustration
Full Set for 36 Days of Type inspired by Mexican cuisine and handcrafted with linocut, screenprint, collage and mixed media. Fonda Blockprint is the custom font resulting from the set.

Mexican Illustrator & Designer based in Brooklyn, NY
