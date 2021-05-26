Bradley Clough

Bradley Clough Doctor Of Philosophy PhD In Religious Studies

Bradley Clough Doctor Of Philosophy PhD In Religious Studies theravadabuddhistsoteriology
As a scholar of Global Humanities and Religions, Bradley Clough brings insight into the religious traditions of Asia to his students. One of his teaching specialties analyzes Buddhist philosophy and spiritual practice in India as well as Sri Lanka. He's multi-lingual, knowing Sanskrit, Pali, and classic tibetan, and has traveled extensively throughout the southern part of Asia, both for research and pleasure.

Posted on May 26, 2021
