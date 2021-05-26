PutraCetol Studio

The Bold Street

Introducing The Bold Street. A Graffiti Style Font. Inspired by the graffiti art on the city streets, so I made it into a font. So that it will make it easier for you to make graffiti writing or designs. There are 54 ligatures that will make this font even cooler. so enjoy it!
Suitable for many design project, branding, packaging, logo, wall art, headline, template, banner, poster, and so much more!
This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :
– The Bold Street otf
– The Bold Street ttf
– The Bold Street woff

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/the-bold-street/

