Bank Icon and Logo (Substack Newsletter)

This design was created as the icon and logo for Bank, a Substack newsletter. The design was intended to be simple, yet elegant, conveying a sense of old-school money (in contrast to the newsletter's focus on modern financial topics).

Check out the icon and logo, featured in the newsletter:
https://bank.substack.com

