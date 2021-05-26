Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Delibird Delivery

Delibird Delivery illustration flat illustrator design
A fun personal project I did. This is one of a few I made for a personal series based on one of my favorite video game series, Pokemon. The idea was to make up company brands using Pokemon. This one in particular is based on one that likes to give gifts, so I made it a delivery brand.

Posted on May 26, 2021
