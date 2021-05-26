Festival of Time Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A fun personal project I did. In honor of one of my favorite video games, this poster is one of two I made to visualize what a poster for an event would look like. I made it somewhat simple with information, while having a focus on bright colors and iconography from the game to give the theme of a very festive time.