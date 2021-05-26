Vet-Traxx Music Festival Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Commission for a local music festival to support PTSD Awareness. I was incredibly happy with how this turned out, as it really pushed what I was capable of doing at the time. The combination of illustrations both in the foreground and background, as well as the color scheme and text hierarchy, really made this poster stand out to me.