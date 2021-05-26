Antonio Hidalgo

Airsoft Dudes Logo

Antonio Hidalgo
Antonio Hidalgo
  • Save
Airsoft Dudes Logo minimal logo illustrator icon flat design branding
Download color palette

A commission from a local airsoft team, they requested a simple, yet futuristic and gritty theme for their team logo, as well as social medias and channel. With a heavy focus on geometric shapes, the letter icons were made to match the intended theme, as well as fit within the emblem that also matches the theme.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Antonio Hidalgo
Antonio Hidalgo

More by Antonio Hidalgo

View profile
    • Like