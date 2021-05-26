Airsoft Dudes Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
A commission from a local airsoft team, they requested a simple, yet futuristic and gritty theme for their team logo, as well as social medias and channel. With a heavy focus on geometric shapes, the letter icons were made to match the intended theme, as well as fit within the emblem that also matches the theme.