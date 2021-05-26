Eduardo Amaral

Daily UI Challenge 003 - Landing Page

Another day of Daily UI! This UI is a page for a fictional event application. The goal is to compose elements of the landing page.

I hope you enjoy it 👊🏻😁

Thanks!

