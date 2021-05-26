Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AirsoftingGinger Logo illustrator flat minimal icon branding logo design
A logo commissioned for an individual to promote his social medias and channel. Being focused on the sport of airsoft, he requested a military theme. Along with that, there was a focus on his name identity, focusing on equipment for the sport, as well as facial characteristics.

Posted on May 26, 2021
