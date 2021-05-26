AirsoftingGinger Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo commissioned for an individual to promote his social medias and channel. Being focused on the sport of airsoft, he requested a military theme. Along with that, there was a focus on his name identity, focusing on equipment for the sport, as well as facial characteristics.