In the life of monsters, not everything is scares and horror 👻
Monstrous Moments was born from the idea of understanding reality from another point of view and questioning paradigms, through a question as simple as: What is it like a day in a monster life?. We all know his horrifying side, but only during his job, in a Netflix series, in a movie, etc. I bring you this simple illustrated answer, which I hope will awaken new ways of seeing the world, which often gets a bit boring.
View complete project:
https://ulisescostilla.com/monstrous-moments-by-thecostilla