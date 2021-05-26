Ulises Costilla

Monstrous Moments

Monstrous Moments
In the life of monsters, not everything is scares and horror 👻​​​​​​​

Monstrous Moments was born from the idea of ​​understanding reality from another point of view and questioning paradigms, through a question as simple as: What is it like a day in a monster life?. We all know his horrifying side, but only during his job, in a Netflix series, in a movie, etc. I bring you this simple illustrated answer, which I hope will awaken new ways of seeing the world, which often gets a bit boring.

https://ulisescostilla.com/monstrous-moments-by-thecostilla

I'm a Argentinian Designer & illustrator in Buenos Aires.

