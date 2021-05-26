Hanvin
Felic Art

Dragon warrior in Japan

Dragon warrior in Japan japanese building worm sunshine cat japan warrior dragon happy 3d art character illustration cinema 4d octane c4d 3d
Hey guys,
Glad to share with you my new illustration! What do you think of this one? Eager to hear your feedback, friends!

Studio: Felic Art
3D designer: Hanvin

Cheers!

