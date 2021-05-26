Dave Wells

Joji's Barbershop Happy Cat

Dave Wells
Dave Wells
  • Save
Joji's Barbershop Happy Cat vector cartoon character illustration fortune good luck neko happy cat cat
Download color palette

Fun illustration I did for a friend's barbering business. He's a 3rd generation Japanese barber with a cool style, so we reflected that in this illustration that was later printed on dark green tees.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Dave Wells
Dave Wells

More by Dave Wells

View profile
    • Like