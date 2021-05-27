Amin Najafi

Persian Roundel - Visual Identity

Amin Najafi
Amin Najafi
Hire Me
  • Save
Persian Roundel - Visual Identity grid typography symbol icon mark print branding design iran persian envelope animal animal logo lion logodesign logo
Download color palette

Persian Roundel - Visual Identity
I’m glad to hear your feedback about Smana ventures, my 2020 logo design project.

© 2021 Saman ventuers . All rights reserved.

You can also follow me on twitter and instagram
thank you.

Amin Najafi
Amin Najafi
creative designer specializing in branding, visual identity
Hire Me

More by Amin Najafi

View profile
    • Like