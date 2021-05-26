Ivan Dorosh

Flyer for speed reading schoo

Ivan Dorosh
Ivan Dorosh
  • Save
Flyer for speed reading schoo banner creativity creative brochure design brochure
Download color palette

Hello! This is a brochure design for speed reading school.
If you like my work I would be glad if you share it.

I am available for new projects, so feel free to reach out. ⁠

Let's work together!
Contact me at dzndorosh@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Ivan Dorosh
Ivan Dorosh

More by Ivan Dorosh

View profile
    • Like