Amin Najafi

Persian Roundel - logo design

Amin Najafi
Amin Najafi
Persian Roundel - logo design visual identity mark animal logo empire iranian animal lion black branding symbol icon persian iran logo design logo
Persian Roundel - a concept from the saman ventures project.
I’m glad to hear your feedback about this project.
© 2020 Saman Ventures

Amin Najafi
Amin Najafi
creative designer specializing in branding, visual identity
