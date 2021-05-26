ken jacobsen

Two color logo for a Spanish city

Two color logo for a Spanish city design vector art symbol logo woodcut vintage classic illustration pen and ink
For a design firm in Spain called, interestingly, Ken –for a city's official logo, based in the statue in the town's square.
Drawn on a digitizing tablet, converted to vectors, colored, and sent to the client as a PDF.

Posted on May 26, 2021
