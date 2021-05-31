Pixel True

Error 404 Page

Error 404 Page
404 page does not have to be boring and frustrating, so we thought of creating these cute and exciting illustrations to make error pages interactive and entertaining. Say 'NO MORE frustrated visitors anymore'.

Download this pack for FREE: https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-packs/error-state

___
Pixel True can help you create a high-quality custom design without breaking the bank. If you would like to collaborate with us, email us directly at andy@pixeltrue.com.

For more inspiration, follow us on
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pixeltruedesigns
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/pixeltrue.designs/

Check out more of our FREE Illustrations packs at https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-illustrations

A full-service design agency - affordable yet awesome!
