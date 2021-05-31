Error 404 Page

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
404 page does not have to be boring and frustrating, so we thought of creating these cute and exciting illustrations to make error pages interactive and entertaining. Say 'NO MORE frustrated visitors anymore'.
Download this pack for FREE: https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-packs/error-state
___
Pixel True can help you create a high-quality custom design without breaking the bank. If you would like to collaborate with us, email us directly at andy@pixeltrue.com.
For more inspiration, follow us on
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pixeltruedesigns
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/pixeltrue.designs/
Check out more of our FREE Illustrations packs at https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-illustrations