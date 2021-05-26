archna dosija

Playstation VR App Design

Playstation VR App Design oculus rift oculus playstation 4 playstation5 3d illustration illustraion minimal app design vr playstation app
Designed Playstation VR App with 3D illustrations by @saly.

Wait for the dark version of the same.

Also, comment on what you think about these? Would love to know what you feel.

