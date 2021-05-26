Roji

Umar bin Khattab

Roji
Roji
  • Save
Umar bin Khattab logotype simple logo creative logo simple clean interface simple creativity baitul maqdis islam creative design sahabatnabi texture creative ui shape logo design flat illustration illustrator umar
Download color palette

Sahabat Rasulullah Shalallahu Alaihi Wassalam dan khalifah kedua yang meneruskan perjuangan Rasulullah setelah Abu Bakar ash-Shiddiq

Roji
Roji

More by Roji

View profile
    • Like