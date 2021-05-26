Music.01 - The Pretty Reckless

Trending designs to inspire you
Music.01
Album: Death by Rock and Roll (50 min)
Artist: The Pretty Reckless
Year: 2021
Genre: Rock
The musical design challenge was created by Lorenzo Doremi early this month, and the proposal is to listen to a music album you’ve never listened to before, start designing being inspired by it and stop when the album ends.
My opening choice was the latest album by The Pretty Reckless, one of my favorite rock bands from today, that I’ve been following for quite a few years now. I’m a huge music lover – from country to pop, classical to axé. I’ve had the privilege to attend over fifty live concerts throughout my life, and let me say, TPR was definitely one of the best. Taylor Momsen stage presence is from another world, no one ever hooked me in a performance like she did (back in 2016).
I wanted to begin with a familiar artist because I thought it would make an easier debut, and still was hard as hell. Staring at the blank canvas is not a nice feeling, I had no idea what style I was going for, but eventually the music began to be more visual. The result you can see in the poster above, let me know what you get from it!