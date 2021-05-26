Fastly - A smart supermarket checkout

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
It's been a while, so here's my first design of 2021!
This design was a UI challenge by uicoach.io, with a preset of design avatars, colour palette, and design features. The UX isn't fully fleshed out - I wouldn't use this in a new project - as I wanted to test my knowledge of design techniques: using an 8pt grid, background blurs, incorporating a barcode scanner, and using a colour palette I'm not familiar with.
Have a safe week everyone! Hit the "L" or drop a suggestion below - feedback is welcome ☺️
Design Challenge Generator: https://uicoach.io
Design Avatars: https://www.uistore.design/items/diversity-avatars/