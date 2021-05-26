Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New logo for LinkedIn

New logo for LinkedIn illustrator graphic design art flat typography app vector minimal design logo
I designed a new logo for LinkedIn, starting from the “In” mark, obtaining the two letters as a link between people, represented by the lines and the circles. I changed also the typography, using a futuristic font, and the color palette, shifting to a brighter sky blue and lighter greys ínstead of bold black.

Posted on May 26, 2021
