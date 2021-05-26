Trending designs to inspire you
I designed a new logo for LinkedIn, starting from the “In” mark, obtaining the two letters as a link between people, represented by the lines and the circles. I changed also the typography, using a futuristic font, and the color palette, shifting to a brighter sky blue and lighter greys ínstead of bold black.