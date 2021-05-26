ken jacobsen

A Buffalo for a Bank

A proposed logo for a South Dakota bank, located on the prairie where the buffalo used to roam.
They're big animals and I wanted to convey their solid proportions and stoic expression.
In the end they didn't use it.

