Chris

Day 8 of 30 day challenge!

Chris
Chris
  • Save
Day 8 of 30 day challenge! 30daysofwebdesign ux ui hero section figma 30daychallenge website design web design
Download color palette

Rules:
Using the Unsplash Figma plugin, get the first random image and design a landing page from it.
Finish the design within an hour.

Chris
Chris

More by Chris

View profile
    • Like