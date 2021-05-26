ken jacobsen

A portrait of Edgar Allen Poe for letterpress

A portrait of Edgar Allen Poe for letterpress
Woodcut-style portrait for a letterpress printing project.
I was hoping to capture some of the plaintive craziness of Poe's writing in the drawing.

Posted on May 26, 2021
