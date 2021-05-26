Eseosa Belo-Osagie

Givr 2.0

Eseosa Belo-Osagie
Eseosa Belo-Osagie
  • Save
Givr 2.0 ui design charity ios app design uiuxdesign uiux charity app donation app donation app design app
Download color palette

I went back in to improve the UX design of Givr.
This is an overview of what it is now.

Eseosa Belo-Osagie
Eseosa Belo-Osagie

More by Eseosa Belo-Osagie

View profile
    • Like