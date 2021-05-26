Bradley Conners

Violent Gentlemen Clothing Company: Hockey Animation

Bradley Conners
Bradley Conners
Hire Me
  • Save
Violent Gentlemen Clothing Company: Hockey Animation 2d animation vector animation bradleyconners violentgentlemen nowherelandsupply skulls motion design hockey clothing brand logo animation
Download color palette
  1. Violent Gentlemen Dribbble.mp4
  2. 2ND Screen [f0000](2).png

Animated this t-shirt design for the awesome clothing company Violent Gentlemen. Check them out at www.violentgentlemen.com

Bradley Conners
Bradley Conners
Making Pixels Move.
Hire Me

More by Bradley Conners

View profile
    • Like