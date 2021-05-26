📈 TrustRadius is hiring!

👋 Longtime no see Dribbble friends! I have been busy growing the design practice at TrustRadius, and come to you now, looking for a great designer seeking out a unique growth opportunity working directly with yours truly. Austin or remote, doesn't matter.

Why?

This is an exciting time to come to TrustRadius as a designer because today, your work will have exposure to our 1M/month visitors, we are staffed with senior-level product leadership, and you specifically, will be leading objectives in key areas of the business.

We are completely changing the game of B2B software buying over the next 5 years and we need great design thinking! Maybe that's you! Or someone you know!

If you're interested in helping me and the rest of the team turn TrustRadius into an iconic brand in our industry, please reach out I would love to talk with you.

Apply here:

https://trustradius.breezy.hr/p/2cea12fb773d

Check me out on LinkedIn to learn more about working at TrustRadius:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mynameisbryce/

Check out our site:

https://trustradius.com