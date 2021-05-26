Stay The Night - Video Player

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
In 2020, Covid-19 forced us to put our travel plans on hold and this new reality affected how our users were engaging with the app. Via several user researches, we decided to align our focus on last-minute deals, as staycations became a new getaway for people who wanted to change their scenery for a few days.
Prior to releasing the Deals hub, we built an immersive video player featuring last-minute deals within a few kilometers of the users' homes. The goal was to facilitate this desire of changing their work routines or simply leaving their homes for a weekend!
