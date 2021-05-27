Flowdesk rebranding overview

We had the pleasure to work with Flowdesk - a fintech company based in France that offers fully managed market-making and digital asset management solutions. Flowdesk financially empowers projects and companies by leveraging created infrastructure algorithms to offer 10x reduced costs compared to the competition.

The new Flowdesk logo design and brand system visually communicate the volatility surface of the implied crypto market. Though this concept looks abstract to some, it is clearly understood by the target audience.

‣ See full case study on Behance

