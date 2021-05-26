Good for Sale
Alex Martynov

Voxel Art UI Icons

Voxel Art UI Icons set figma illustration stylized pixelart essential icons basic icons interface ui designs voxel art 3dicons icondesign voxelart voxel
Voxel Art UI Icons

$32
Voxel Art UI Icons

Exclusive set most popular interface icons in Voxel Art style for your unique design!

- 16 original icons
- Colour & white render
- 3 different ready-made views
- Support popular tools

Get here

