Platform for data analysis hero concept

Platform for data analysis hero concept figma data hero ux ui
Hello everyone. This is a concept for a platform designed to allow small businesses to have more control over their data, allowing them to better manage their brand, and better target their customers.

Posted on May 26, 2021
