Company Intranet, custom eCards solution

A two-step, clean and modern designed eCard solution that lives on the new online employee intranet.

eCards were one of the highest-requested community features for this organization's internal community. These branded cards were hidden away in an external site that was difficult for field workers to find or send.

Employees across the nation can now navigate to the experience via their cloud-hosted intranet site (browser or app), schedule/send a card and custom message to another employee in just two steps.