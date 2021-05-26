Company Intranet, custom eCards solution

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A two-step, clean and modern designed eCard solution that lives on the new online employee intranet.
eCards were one of the highest-requested community features for this organization's internal community. These branded cards were hidden away in an external site that was difficult for field workers to find or send.
Employees across the nation can now navigate to the experience via their cloud-hosted intranet site (browser or app), schedule/send a card and custom message to another employee in just two steps.