Rainfall

Receive Cryptocurrency with The Celsius Web App

Rainfall
Rainfall
Hire Us
  • Save
Receive Cryptocurrency with The Celsius Web App ux ui web design app website design technology tech crypto cryptocurrency crypto wallet banking bank money finance financial fintech platform product design webapp
Receive Cryptocurrency with The Celsius Web App ux ui web design app website design technology tech crypto cryptocurrency crypto wallet banking bank money finance financial fintech platform product design webapp
Download color palette
  1. Rainfall x Celsius (ProRes422) 4x3_4.mp4
  2. Receive_Cover_1.png
  3. Receive_Cover_2.png

Celsius is a crypto-based financial services platform. It lets members earn, borrow and send assets of nearly any kind, and has built a rabid fanbase thanks to its community-driven approach.

Rainfall partnered with Celsius to launch their platform on the web, so they could reach new customers, increase engagement and grow their business.

View the full video and case study on our website


Check out the Celsius Web App


Are you in need of digital product design? Learn more at rainfall.co and reach out to us at hello@rainfall.co

Rainfall
Rainfall
Design, Products, and Experiences Made Human™️
Hire Us

More by Rainfall

View profile
    • Like