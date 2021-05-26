Receive Cryptocurrency with The Celsius Web App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Celsius is a crypto-based financial services platform. It lets members earn, borrow and send assets of nearly any kind, and has built a rabid fanbase thanks to its community-driven approach.
Rainfall partnered with Celsius to launch their platform on the web, so they could reach new customers, increase engagement and grow their business.
View the full video and case study on our website
—
Check out the Celsius Web App
—
Are you in need of digital product design? Learn more at rainfall.co and reach out to us at hello@rainfall.co