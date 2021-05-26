Stay The Night Hub v1

Our travel habits changed drastically when Covid-19 spread across the globe in 2020. After several researches in the following months, we discovered that our users were interested in doing nearby getaways, or staycations, as a way to keep wandering the world!

This deals hub emerged from the feedback we collected from our users. The goal was to create a new product offering based on short term travel and build an easy-to-consume experience that would let users quickly secure deals around their location... or dream of future trips!