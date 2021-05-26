DET Needs Analysis Reflection Tool

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This project was sponsored by The Department of Education and Training Victoria (D.E.T) which offers learning and development support, services and resources for all Victorians. Designed for adult educators (men and women aged between 28 and 60) who posses a high level of education and a number of years teaching experience already under their belt. This web app will be hosted on a .net core api with an Postgres database, the app will be built using angular 10, html5, scss and typescript.
Responsibilities:
UI Design specifications, heuristic analysis, wireflows, high-fidelity prototyping, stakeholder engagement