safia-designs

lampe

safia-designs
safia-designs
  • Save
lampe wordmark logo wordmark lampe lamp designs vector logo icon branding illustration graphic design design art
Download color palette

Hey guys 😉
Today i’m back with a new design concept wordmark logo “lampe“,i hope you like it guys 😁

For inquiries :
safia_designs@outlook.com

safia-designs
safia-designs

More by safia-designs

View profile
    • Like