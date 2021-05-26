AR Shakir
Cryptocurrency Dashboard UI Concept

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a dashboard UI for Crypto Currency. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

