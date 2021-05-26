Kaushtubh

Prototype Logo Design

Prototype Logo Design icon typography vector branding concept illustration logo app art design
Prototype is a apparel brand, they wanted a bold and modern logo with a young appeal.
The gave all choices to me, be it shape, dimensions or colours, but the only restriction was, no gradient!

So let me know your thoughts on it.

Posted on May 26, 2021
