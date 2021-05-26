Sahjahan Sagor

Home Rent App concept with Figma

Sahjahan Sagor
Sahjahan Sagor
  • Save
Home Rent App concept with Figma rent home rent app app ui ux uiux realestate real estate app clean ui minimal mobile property
Download color palette

We are working on a new design concept. This is an Home Rent App .Hope you like it! Show the love, press "L" 😍

Sahjahan Sagor
Sahjahan Sagor

More by Sahjahan Sagor

View profile
    • Like