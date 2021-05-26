Juan Segundo Barrio

PLAY! Toy Store Branding

PLAY! Toy Store Branding
Link: https://juansebarrio.com/play

Full branding of a toy store, personal cards, logo, typography, color.

Juan Segundo Barrio
graphic, multimedia, ux ui designer. Working at PwC
