Ben Powell

2021 Portfolio

Ben Powell
Ben Powell
Hire Me
  • Save
2021 Portfolio webflow black and white video films filmmaking portfolio website website ben powell film product design freelance editorial layout typography portfolio
2021 Portfolio webflow black and white video films filmmaking portfolio website website ben powell film product design freelance editorial layout typography portfolio
2021 Portfolio webflow black and white video films filmmaking portfolio website website ben powell film product design freelance editorial layout typography portfolio
2021 Portfolio webflow black and white video films filmmaking portfolio website website ben powell film product design freelance editorial layout typography portfolio
Download color palette
  1. Frame 37.png
  2. Frame 40.png
  3. Frame 41.png
  4. Frame 39.png

Heads up - I'll be free for new product design and filmmaking projects from mid June!

As part of getting ready, I updated my folio with webflow. I focussed on type and layout updates, with all my design projects appearing on white, and all film projects on black.

You can check it out at www.bpowell.co

Ben Powell
Ben Powell
Independent Designer + Filmmaker
Hire Me

More by Ben Powell

View profile
    • Like