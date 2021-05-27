2021 Portfolio

Trending designs to inspire you
Heads up - I'll be free for new product design and filmmaking projects from mid June!
As part of getting ready, I updated my folio with webflow. I focussed on type and layout updates, with all my design projects appearing on white, and all film projects on black.
You can check it out at www.bpowell.co