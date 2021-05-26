Ivy Yord

DailyUI #010 - Social share

Ivy Yord
Ivy Yord
  • Save
DailyUI #010 - Social share share button social share daily ui ux dailyui ui app figma design
Download color palette

You can see the animation on my Twitter:
https://twitter.com/IvyYord/status/1397668971462250504

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Ivy Yord
Ivy Yord

More by Ivy Yord

View profile
    • Like