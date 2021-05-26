Diego Inacio

Bérgamo - Pizza Logo

Diego Inacio
Diego Inacio
  • Save
Bérgamo - Pizza Logo pizza hut brand identity logotype graphicdesign branding
Download color palette

Valuing Italian traditionality in a modern context, bergamo comes with the intention of making this century-old culture part of our daily lives. Making each customer experience a unique experience every time they have contact with the flavor and elegance of such pasta.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Diego Inacio
Diego Inacio

More by Diego Inacio

View profile
    • Like