Jonathan LARRADET

Microsoft Fluent UI Dark Mode

Jonathan LARRADET
Jonathan LARRADET
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey! This is a conceptual dark mode for Microsoft with Fluent UI design made with Figma.

Jonathan LARRADET
Jonathan LARRADET
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan LARRADET

View profile
    • Like