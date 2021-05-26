Sylwia Staszewska

Sylwia Staszewska
Sylwia Staszewska
Apple retro logo vector illustration graphicdesign vector branding design logo illustrator
My entry for redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style weekly warmup. I have attempted to create a retro-ish Apple logo.

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
Posted on May 26, 2021
Sylwia Staszewska
Sylwia Staszewska

