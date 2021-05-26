Diego Inacio

Showduwich - Burger Logo

Diego Inacio
Diego Inacio
  • Save
Showduwich - Burger Logo burger brand identity branding logo graphicdesign
Download color palette

Born with the proposal to combine the useful with the pleasant, Showduwich also comes with the intention of standing out, leaving a little of the originality of such a common name for an impactful pronunciation and writing at first glance.

It is with this in mind that such communication also reinforces the idea of ​​“your pleasure moment”, the sandwich being a perfect accompaniment for a true Stand Up.

Generally when it comes to food the matter is serious, but at Showduwich it is a little more relaxed, after all, it is time for the world to stop for a while and we are even happier.

Showduwich - Your pleasure moment!

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Diego Inacio
Diego Inacio

More by Diego Inacio

View profile
    • Like