Dimitar Karagenov

Events list & Filtering (Experiential Marketing App)

Dimitar Karagenov
Dimitar Karagenov
Hire Me
  • Save
Events list & Filtering (Experiential Marketing App) ui filtering list events mobile
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!
I’m sharing with you a couple of screens for the events list section of the mobile app that I'm working on.
On top of the screen the user can select from a couple of filtering presets (Upcoming, Incomplete, Submitted, All) and also his saved filters.
Each event list item displays the following bits of information: Event status, Campaign, Venue/Location, Event staff, Event start time, Event end time, the current phase of the event and its status.
If the user wants to further narrow down the list he/she can do it by selecting different filtering criteria from the filtering screen.
What do you think? Let me know down in the comments.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Dimitar Karagenov
Dimitar Karagenov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dimitar Karagenov

View profile
    • Like