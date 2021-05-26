Events list & Filtering (Experiential Marketing App)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbble!
I’m sharing with you a couple of screens for the events list section of the mobile app that I'm working on.
On top of the screen the user can select from a couple of filtering presets (Upcoming, Incomplete, Submitted, All) and also his saved filters.
Each event list item displays the following bits of information: Event status, Campaign, Venue/Location, Event staff, Event start time, Event end time, the current phase of the event and its status.
If the user wants to further narrow down the list he/she can do it by selecting different filtering criteria from the filtering screen.
What do you think? Let me know down in the comments.