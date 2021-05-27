Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rifat Sarkar

Shoes App UI Design

Rifat Sarkar
Rifat Sarkar
Shoes App UI Design ui shopping ecommerce app animation puma nike adidas footwear snickers shoes trending popular app designer prototype app animation app design ios mobile app ux
Hey Creatives 🔥
I would like to share the Rinex Shoes App Conceptual Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Have a project?
Let's work together

Let's Talk:
rifats.ux@gmail.com

Let's connect:
Dribbble | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook

Rifat Sarkar
Rifat Sarkar
UI/UX Designer User-Centered & Pixel Perfect Product Design.
Hire Me

